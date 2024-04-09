'Maresca told Hermansen if he changed his style he would be substituted'

Brian Clough once said: "We had a good team on paper. Unfortunately, the game was played on grass." These days you could swap "paper" for "Fifa".

I was not very good at it. I would often run the ball out of play or pass the ball to the opposing keeper instead of shooting.

Well, Mads Hermansen had one of those moments against Birmingham City at the weekend, gifting them an equaliser.

However, Enzo Maresca apparently told him at half-time if he changed his style of play because of that mistake he would be substituted.

We soon heard the cries of, "well, we shouldn’t play it out from the back" and, "we aren't Manchester City so why are we playing the Pep way?"

But this is not a modern day phenomenon.

"Chris Wood nets bizarre goal for Leicester" was the headline; 2 November 2013 was the date. Leicester beating Watford 3-0 was the game.

Wood scored when an attempted clearance from Hornets goalkeeper Manuel Almunia struck him flush in the face and rebounded into the empty net.

I could not even have done that on Fifa! So you see, mistakes in football have always happened, it is just we can laugh when it is for the opposing team.

Chris Forryan can be found at Leicester Till I Die