Maresca in talks to become manager

Chelsea are in talks to appoint Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca as the replacement for Mauricio Pochettino.

The 44-year-old, who won the Championship for the Foxes last season and promotion to the Premier League, is increasingly the frontrunner for the vacancy at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca is interested in moving to the west Londoners as talks continue 24 hours after Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna dropped out of the four-man race for the role.

However, former Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi and Brentford’s Thomas Frank are not fully ruled out.

The Blues will have to pay compensation fees to sign any of their remaining options, with Maresca, who served his coaching apprenticeship as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City, reportedly costing close to £10m.

Chelsea hope to finalise their appointment this week but it is subject to talks over a compensation package.

