'Maresca will need to produce results quickly'

If we’re honest, some of the early reaction to Enzo Maresca’s appointment has been that of trepidation.

Chelsea fans will back their new manager but he arrives in unusual circumstances of succeeding Mauricio Pochettino, who had strung together five wins in a row at the end of last season.

Although the Argentine, 42, struggled to win over Chelsea fans throughout his time at Stamford Bridge, some were beginning to recognise the progress being made, and yearned for stability.

There’s a sense Chelsea have gone back to square one, albeit with a talented emerging coach, who learned his trade under Pep Guardiola.

Chelsea have also had some bad experience under possession-based managers, most notably fellow Italian Maurizio Sarri, who's style of football frustrated supporters.

When the football starts, they will get behind Maresca, but like every manager to date in west London, he will need to produce results quickly.

There is expectation from above to improve upon Pochettino’s last season despite a willingness to be patient and build under a new manager.

The fans are also hungry for silverware, having not won a trophy since the Club World Cup in February 2022.

