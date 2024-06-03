Maresca likely to be announced today

[Getty Images]

Enzo Maresca is expected to be unveiled as Chelsea’s manager today.

The Italian, 44, has signed much of the paperwork to secure his move to Stamford Bridge on a five-year deal, with an option for a further 12 months.

Six accompanying staff are expected to join Maresca, who moves from Leicester City to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero will return to his former club as Maresca’s assistant.

Coach Danny Walker met Maresca while working at Manchester City's academy; goalkeeper coach Michele De Bernardin, fitness coach Marcos Alvarez, and youth development coach Roberto Vitiello are believed to be among his staff.

Securing Maresca has been a slow process, but discussions over a final compensation fee and legal paperwork have slowed the move down.

An announcement was initially expected on Friday but was moved to Monday to give club lawyers more time to draft documents.

Chelsea have also agreed a move to sign Fulham defender Tosin Adarabioyo over the weekend and an announcement could be made about his move later this week.