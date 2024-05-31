'Maresca appointment contributes to identity crisis Chelsea are enduring'

[Getty Images]

Football fans become used to what their club is and with that comes an expectation. It's not an entitlement but an acclimatisation to a certain way of doing things.

It is the reason we are repeatedly told 'This is Manchester United football club' in disbelief as the Red Devils continue to follow their trophy-laden dynasty under Sir Alex Ferguson with what is now 11 disappointing years without a league title.

The fabric of that club has changed but many are still yet to process it.

Apply the same logic to Chelsea.

Between Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich's acquisition of the club in 2003 and his sale to Clearlake Capital in 2022, the club won honours under Jose Mourinho, Guus Hiddink, Carlo Ancelotti, Roberto Di Matteo, Rafa Benitez, Antonio Conte, Maurizio Sarri and Thomas Tuchel.

Di Matteo aside perhaps, these are all illustrious names. They are big characters with elite European pedigree. In an era of single-minded, ruthless pursuit of success, they were moved on as soon as there was a hint of their powers waning. Those who failed to secure silverware - including World Cup winning Brazilian Luiz Felipe Scolari - were dismissed by default.

Under Clearlake, Chelsea sacked the popular Tuchel, replaced him with Graham Potter for six months, gave a game to recently retired Brighton right-back Bruno Saltor, rehired Frank Lampard for a disastrous caretaker spell, and appointed Mauricio Pochettino - a coach whose reputation was built upon taking bitter rivals Tottenham close to silverware without getting them over the line.

The man to replace him? Enzo Maresca - a 44-year-old whose only experience in senior management is six disappointing months at Parma and last season's Championship title victory with Leicester.

He has worked under Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, but does not possess a stellar CV or glittering trophy cabinet as either a player or manager.

The noises from the ownership, and five year deal set to be handed to Maresca, indicate the want for a young manger to build a long-term project but the concept of a project at Chelsea has been alien for two decades.

The word project was also being used when both Potter and Pochettino were appointed. Neither lasted beyond a season. On the surface, the culture of unforgiving disposal of managers remains without the insatiable ambition and drive for short-term success - as illustrated by the choice of candidate.

This all contributes to the identity crisis Chelsea are enduring, and the feelings of detachment from the club fans are suffering as a result.

The fact most have scoffed at the length of the deal, questioned his track record, have reservations over his playing style, and know he is likely not long for the role if things start poorly is a damning indictment of the purgatory the Blues are in.

Their hopes are pinned on Maresca's ability to turn their scepticism into belief and the truth is he has achieved nothing yet in the game which demands it. The ownership themselves have offered nothing to indicate they are capable of providing an environment which is conducive to success.

Where is the next trophy or Champions League run coming from?

This is Chelsea Football Club after all.