Marek Hejduk: How being drafted by Detroit Red Wings would affect his dad

Washington Post

When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., used part of her Memorial Day weekend to insinuate that the government is monitoring your movements to make sure you're eating "fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish," and not a real cheeseburger, the internet reacted as you'd expect. Jokes. Memes. Mockery of the congresswoman's pronunciation of "Petri dish." But those in and around the world of "fake meat" - whether meats grown from stem cells in bioreactors or processed from plants to mimic meat - r