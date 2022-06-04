Marek Hejduk: How being drafted by Detroit Red Wings would affect his dad
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Detroit Red WingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Marek Hejduk at the NHL combine in Buffalo, N.Y., June 4, 2022.
Marek Hejduk at the NHL combine in Buffalo, N.Y., June 4, 2022.
Sakic has steadily built this squad into a mirror image of the championship teams the Hall of Famer played on with Colorado.
Nazem Kadri tallied three primary assists in two minutes while Pavel Francouz pitched a shutout and had Avs fans chanting his name in Colorado's Game 2 win.
WRTV Week in Review: June 4, 2022
England suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Hungary in a Nations League opener that started with the depressing sound of boos from stands filled with children as Gareth Southgate's side took the knee.
Thousands of Liverpool fans were stuck in crushes outside the Stade de France as the Champions League final kicked off.
Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson is willing to do everything he can to beat the Edmonton Oilers, even if that means breaking his father’s heart.
The Detroit Tigers were shut out for the second straight game, mustering just one hit against Luis Severino and a pair of relievers in a 3-0 loss.
The Bruins have announced three defensemen, including Charlie McAvoy, had surgery Friday and will be out multiple months.
Kendrick Perkins was so impressed with the Celtics' defense in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, he showed up to ESPN's "First Take" in a hilarious outfit with handcuffs.
“Yeah we’re doing a lot of things different (with the offensive scheme),” Bill Belichick said.
The Detroit Red Wings back home for a chance to take the 1997 Stanley Cup with just two more wins.
When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., used part of her Memorial Day weekend to insinuate that the government is monitoring your movements to make sure you're eating "fake meat that grows in a peach tree dish," and not a real cheeseburger, the internet reacted as you'd expect. Jokes. Memes. Mockery of the congresswoman's pronunciation of "Petri dish." But those in and around the world of "fake meat" - whether meats grown from stem cells in bioreactors or processed from plants to mimic meat - r
Matt Swarmer earned his first big league win and Frank Schwindel homered in a three-hit showing to lead the Chicago Cubs over the St. Louis Cardinals 6-1 Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader. Swarmer (1-0) allowed two hits and one earned run in six innings, striking out six and walking two. The right-hander made his first start Monday, getting a no-decision while giving up one earned run in six innings against Milwaukee.
Rain is welcoming NASCAR back to the Pacific Northwest — of course. NASCAR's Xfinity Series was set to debut Saturday at Portland International Raceway for a rare stand-alone event for the second-tier national series. For the Xfinity Series, its a chance to shine in a region starving for stock cars.
The Sharks might be rooting for Evander Kane this postseason. No, really.
Before heading to the final hole on Friday, Wie West spent a brief moment with the Rheaume family. On a forgettable day for Wie West, she knelt down to the wheelchair of 23-year-old Sara and created a moment the family will never forget.
Hideki Matsuyama fell victim to the Rules of Golf, while we are closer to seeing what will become of those who choose LIV Golf.
Where does Penn State fall in this massive five-star offensive lineman's top nine?
Failing to capitalize on lofty pre-season expectations, Joe Girardi was fired as manager of the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.
L.M. Ellis, 79, helped guide Burt High to a 1961 national high school basketball championship before breaking the color barrier at Austin Peay in 1963.