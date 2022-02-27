Mardi Gras Parade Float Pokes Fun at Zion Williamson

Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

It’s been a rough season for Zion Williamson, as the New Orleans Pelicans star continues to be sidelined with a foot injury.

Over the weekend, a Mardi Gras parade float poked fun at Zion, depicting an overweight Williamson wearing a “1 Ton” jersey with a cast on his leg. He is also seen holding a foot-long sandwich in one hand and cash in the other as a speech bubble reads, “I’m hungry.”

They made a Zion float in New Orleans and called him “1Ton” 😐😐😐



The roasting of Zion comes on the heels of a week in which NBA insider Shams Charania shared his thoughts on Williamson’s potential return during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

“I haven’t gotten any sense that Zion Williamson is gonna play this season, and that definitely is alarming,” Charania said.

Meanwhile, former teammate JJ Redick ripped Zion for not reaching out to his new teammate CJ McCollum.

“This just shows a complete lack of investment in your team, in the organization, in the city,” Redick said on Tuesday’s First Take. “I get that [Williamson’s] hurt and away from the team, but you just traded for one of the 50 best players in the league. A guy that’s supposed to be paired with you. Reach out and say hello.”

Reddick went on to call Zion’s lack of communication “a pattern of behavior that we are seeing again and again.”

“I was his teammate,” he explained. “I can describe him as a detached teammate. That is an accurate statement. This is basic level of humanity being a teammate. Send a text to a guy when he gets traded to your team. That is just normal behavior. That is bar minimum that you have to do.”