Mardi Gras Miracle: Kentucky basketball mounted 31-point comeback vs. LSU 30 years ago today

There was a festive mood that permeated throughout LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Feb. 15, 1994 — and it wasn’t just because it was Mardi Gras that day.

With only about 15 minutes remaining in their game against a top-10 Kentucky squad, the Tigers’ men’s basketball team held what appeared to be an insurmountable 31-point lead. But was meant to be a moment of celebration for LSU and its fans turned into one for the Wildcats.

On that fateful February day, Kentucky completed one of the wildest, most improbable comebacks in college basketball history, rallying from a 68-37 deficit with 15:34 remaining to defeat the Tigers 99-95. It remains the largest second-half deficit overcome to win in Division I history, tied with a Duke victory over Tulane in 1950.

Thirty years to the day later, the game, popularly known as “the Mardi Gras Miracle,” still resonates:

Kentucky's 31-point comeback vs. LSU

What is now one of the most memorable matchups in the history of the Wildcats’ storied programs originally looked like a disaster. Kentucky, with an 18-5 record and No. 10 ranking in the Coaches Poll, quickly dug itself a hole against an 11-9 LSU team that seemed inescapable, even with the Wildcats’ clear talent advantage.

The Tigers were uncharacteristically hot from 3-point range early, hitting nine of their 13 shots from beyond the arc in the first half, with freshman guard Ronnie Henderson burying six of his seven attempts.

It was so lopsided, then-Kentucky coach Rick Pitino couldn’t watch — literally. Wildcats freshman forward Walter McCarty was fouled at the halftime buzzer, and after missing his first free-throw attempt, his coach turned his back to the action and marched back to the locker room. His team soon followed him carrying a 48-32 halftime deficit.

Though the second half theoretically provided a much-needed clean slate, it would only get worse for Kentucky. Carried by an 18-0 run, with nine of those points coming from forward Clarence Ceasar, LSU built up that infamous 31-point advantage.

“When it got to 30, I was at the end of my (motivational) stories,” Pitino said after the game. “We just wanted to make it respectable and not lose our confidence.”

His players weren’t quite as resigned.

“When it got to 31, I gathered the team together at midcourt and told them, ‘We are going to win this game. We are not leaving this building until we win. I don’t care if it takes all night,’” Kentucky guard Travis Ford said after the win. “We had lost two in a row and we were not going to lose another.”

After being subjected to lopsided runs throughout the day, the Wildcats mounted one of their own, going on a 24-4 spurt that got them within 11 — 72-61 — with 9:51 left. On a team with three future NBA first-round picks, the run was spurred by little-used guard Chris Harrison, who scored eight points during that stretch.

The Tigers rebounded, getting five straight points from Henderson to regain some sense of footing, but Kentucky punched right back, with reserve Jeff Brassow answering with two 3s and a layup. With 5:30 left, a Ford layup got the Wildcats within six, 84-78. Suddenly, Kentucky no longer needed a miraculous comeback to win the game. It was, inexplicably, right back in it.

The charge was spurred by Pitino’s 3-centric offensive philosophy. After missing 11 of 14 shots from beyond the arc in the first half, the Wildcats made 12 of their 23 attempts in the second half. In Kentucky’s quest to erase a large lead in a limited amount of time, the long-range shot was a perfect tool.

“It was like Halley’s Comet,” LSU coach Dale Brown said to The Athletic in 2019. “They were throwing them up from long, long, long range — deep corner, deep wing, top of the circle — and we just couldn’t do anything to stop them. Rick Pitino was really ahead of the whole pack with that. He went to a 3-point offense when most of us were still too conservative, thinking, ‘That’s not basketball.”

With his team only down two, McCarty, who finished with a team-high 23 points and eight rebounds, buried a corner 3 right in front of his team’s bench to give the Wildcats a 96-95 edge, their first lead since 1-0, with 19 seconds left.

After a pair of empty offensive possessions for LSU, and with Kentucky making three of their four free throws, the unimaginable had become a reality.

Kentucky 1993-94 season

The victory was a catalyst for the Wildcats, who won five of their final six regular-season games and won the SEC Tournament to earn a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Once there, however, they were upset by Marquette 75-63 in the second round, marking their only trip to the tournament under Pitino in which they failed to advance to at least the Elite Eight.

Still, they always had that one day in Baton Rouge.

“I’ve coached 200 NBA games and about 16 years of college,” Pitino said after the game. “This is the greatest comeback I’ve ever witnessed.”

