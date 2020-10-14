Mardi Gras conflict shifts next New Orleans-hosted Super Bowl to 2025

NFL owners unanimously approved that New Orleans would host Super Bowl LIX (59) on Feb. 9, 2025! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/wchMpbgfJB — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 14, 2020





The NFL’s expansion of the regular season to 17 full weeks of football has already had a couple of ripple effects, even if teams won’t begin playing that longer schedule until 2021 at the soonest.

One of the new changes has already hit the New Orleans Saints, who were slated to help host Super Bowl LVIII in 2024. With another week of the regular season tacked onto the calendar, that would have put Super Bowl Sunday in the middle of Mardi Gras (conflicting with Bacchus Sunday’s festivities, to be precise).

That’s too heavy of a logistical nightmare to reckon with, so the NFL’s ownership unanimously agreed to postpone New Orleans’ next championship (as hosts, of course) to 2025, when Super Bowl LVIV will be played. Maybe we’ll luck out and the Saints will be playing anyway.

New Orleans has hosted 10 Super Bowls, more than any other city — except for Miami, where 11 title games have kicked off. But this next Super Bowl will be New Orleans’ 11th, tying Miami’s record.

In the past, Super Bowl host cities were decided by a bidding process. Under the new NFL collective bargaining agreement, though, it’s up to the league office to choose qualifiers and then evaluate proposals on how each venue would host the game and everything that surrounds it.

While the NFL has yet to decide who will host Super Bowl LVIII, we do know where the other four championship games will be played. The full list: