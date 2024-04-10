Marcus Wimberly raves about the Oklahoma culture after committing to the Sooners

The Oklahoma Sooners got a surprise commitment this past weekend from 4-Star safety Marcus Wimberly. Wimberly hadn’t previously made a commitment date announcement or even really hinted one was coming but he ultimately decided Oklahoma was the place to be and announced his commitment on April 6, 2024.

Wimberly made it 11 commits for Oklahoma. It’s also a huge win for safeties coach Brandon Hall once again. Wimberly is 6-foot-1 and 183 pounds. He’s also ranked as the No. 9 safety in the class according to Rivals. He was up this past weekend on an unofficial visit and that’s when he decided to commit to the Sooners.

The Sooners ultimately beat out the Michigan Wolverines and the Arkansas Razorbacks whom he was once committed. Wimberly did an exclusive interview with OUInsider’s Brandon Drumm and Parker Thune about his recruitment journey and how he ended up committing to Oklahoma.

“It kind of goes to a phrase that I live by, ‘don’t talk the talk but walk the walk,'” Wimberly said. “Coach Hall would tell me all of these great things about Oklahoma and the team and this great culture that they have there and the family feeling. A lot of universities will say all of these things, but really, when you get there, it’s the polar opposite. So, when I got there, he meant what he said, and it showed.”

Wimberly went on to say he got that feeling after watching the team practice. He mentioned how Billy Bowman was helping coach the other guys, but everyone was holding each other accountable. He then ate with some of the players and got their take on the culture.

“They were like, ‘Dude it’s awesome, you have a brotherly bond with everybody that you wouldn’t think you’d have in college,'” Wimberly said. “That’s what really stuck out to me and the SOUL Mission stuff. I’m super strong in my faith, and I want to use my platform to reach as many souls for God that I can. And with the SOUL Mission stuff, I think it’s great, and they do a great job at doing outreaches.”

Since Brent Venables took over at Oklahoma, one constant review of the program from families and prospects is just how great the culture is. It’s a big reason why prospects commit and sign with Oklahoma.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire