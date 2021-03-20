Saturday is proving to be a busy day for safeties named Marcus signing franchise tags.

Shortly after word broke that Jets safety Marcus Maye signed his tender, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Marcus Williams signed his tender from the Saints.

Both players are now guaranteed to make $10.612 million this season. Williams and the Saints can keep working on a longer-term extension through July 15.

Williams has 246 tackles, 13 interceptions, one interception return for a touchdown, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery, and a sack in 60 regular season starts for New Orleans. He also has 38 tackles and an interception in seven playoff games.

With Williams and Maye signing their tags, every player who was tagged earlier this month has now either landed a long-term deal or signed their tags for the coming season.

Marcus Williams signs Saints franchise tag originally appeared on Pro Football Talk