Marcus Williams says he’s pushing past his recent injury woes

Baltimore Ravens free safety Marcus Williams says he’s fully back to being himself and pushing past his recent injuries. Williams suffered a torn left pectoral injury in Week 1, which kept him out for the next three games.

He elected not to have surgery, a measure that could have ended his season.

He would miss three more weeks later in the season with a hamstring injury. Williams was playing through the pain last season, and it was obvious to observers that his worst pain was concentrated in the upper body.

There were plenty of instances last season when the Corona, CA native tackled with only one arm.

“Injuries happen in the year, and you’ve just got to overcome those injuries and just push past them, which I think I’m pretty good at doing,” Williams said when addressing the media at the end of minicamp.

A journalist asked him how eager he is to show what he can do again when he has two fully functioning arms.

“My arms are always functioning,” he responded with laughter.

“It’s not about showing anybody anything; it’s about showing myself what I can do. I never worry about showing anybody what I can do.

“I just stay true to me and go out there, perform to the best of my ability no matter what’s going on.”

He is correct when he says he has nothing to prove to anyone. Some football experts believe that he and his partner, SS Kyle Hamilton, comprise the best safety duo in the National Football League.

Williams dismissed the narrative when a reporter asked him how close he was to feeling like himself again.

“I’ve been myself,” he responded.

“This has been me. When you ask about injuries, I’m going to tell you the same thing.

“I’ve been me. This is me.”

Look out opposing AFC North offenses, Marcus Williams has both arms available for tackling again.

Story originally appeared on Ravens Wire