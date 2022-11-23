Marcus Williams returns to practice for Ravens

Safety Marcus Williams is moving closer to a return to the Ravens lineup.

Williams has been out since injuring his wrist during an October 9 game against the Bengals, but the team announced that he returned to practice on Wednesday. That opens a three-week period for him to practice with the team and Williams can be activated at any point in that window.

Williams signed a five-year deal with the Ravens as a free agent this offseason. He opened the year as a starter and had 33 tackles, three interceptions and a fumble recovery in his first five games with the team.

Chuck Clark and Geno Stone have been starting at safety with rookie Kyle Hamilton also seeing time, so the Ravens will have a lot of options in the secondary when and if Williams is activated in the coming weeks.

