Marcus Williams Puts opposing NFL safeties on notice about Ravens dynamic backfield

There is no question about it- the Baltimore Ravens are traditionally a “running team.” They are very proud of it and blatantly challenge their opposition to try and stop it.

However, 2024 brings a rushing attack that Baltimore has never seen before. Derrick Henry, a two-time rushing yards leader and two-time rushing touchdowns champion, has now joined the team.

He’ll line up in the Ravens’ offensive backfield behind quarterback Lamar Jackson, arguably the best-rushing quarterback in the game today.

With the well-documented weight loss that Jackson has achieved this offseason, he’s quicker and faster, and his ground attack looks poised to potentially reach yet another level. It has the potential to be downright scary.

Over the weekend, Ravens starting free safety Marcus Williams appeared on NFL Network’s The Insiders, where he put opposing AFC safeties on notice about going up against the Jackson-Henry combination.

“We’re not going to go into how I’m going to tackle them,” Williams said.

“Because I don’t gotta tackle them. That’s all the other team now. These other safeties that’s gotta go up against them in the division, they’re going to have a tough time.

“Lamar looks good, he’s throwing the ball great. He’s smooth, he’s fast. I can’t wait to see both of them on the field at the same time.”

While the Ravens have traditionally been a run-first team, offensive coordinator Todd Monken will obviously strive for a balanced attack. Their overall offensive philosophy will be whatever works, whether it’s through the air or on the ground.

If that means it’s ground-and-pound, then keep an eye on this number—2,428. That is the single-season record for most rushing yards by a quarterback-running back combo. Washington’s Robert Griffin III and Alfred Morris accomplished this feat as rookies in 2012.

