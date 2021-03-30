A report came 10 days ago that Saints safety Marcus Williams was signing the franchise tag. It didn’t officially happen until Tuesday.

The transaction wire also makes official the team’s signings of Nick Vannett and Tanoh Kpassagnon.

The franchise tag guarantees Williams $10.612 million for this season. It buys the sides until July 15 to keep working on a longer-term extension.

Williams has 246 tackles, 13 interceptions, one interception return for a touchdown, two forced fumbles, a fumble recovery and a sack in 60 regular-season starts for New Orleans. He also has 38 tackles and an interception in seven playoff games.

Every player who was tagged this offseason now has landed either a long-term deal or signed the tag for the coming season.

Marcus Williams officially signs franchise tag originally appeared on Pro Football Talk