Marcus Williams leaves Saints ranked 8th all-time in interceptions

The New Orleans Saints’ 2017 draft class has already left its stamp in NFL lore by producing the league’s Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year in the same season. But it’s not just Alvin Kamara and Marshon Lattimore that will leave their mark on the Saints franchise record books. As observed by friend of the blog Evan Saacks on Twitter, 2017 second-round safety Marcus Williams will leave the Saints tied for eighth all-time in interceptions after just five seasons.

William’s total of 15 regular season interceptions also tops the team since he was drafted. He is now set to depart New Orleans in favor of the Baltimore Ravens who have offered him a five-year $70 million deal. The contract averages $14 million per year in total value, which is below the $16 million to $17 million he was projected to receive. Regardless, Williams’ play has earned him this deal which ranks fifth among NFL free safeties in average per year.

By the way, not far behind Williams is fellow 2017 draft pick cornerback Marshon Lattimore. With 13 interceptions and a contract running through the 2026 season, Lattimore’s average of three picks per season would add another 15 to his ledger. Let’s see where that would place Lattimore and who Williams will leave ranked amongst in franchise history:

T-10. Frank Wattelet - 12 in 91 games

T-10. Ashley Ambrose - 12 in 41 games

T-9. Fred Thomas - 13 in 109 games

T-9. Marshon Lattimore - 13 in 73 games

T-9. Mike McKenzie - 13 in 68 games

T-8. Brett Maxie - 15 in 118 games

T-8. Marcus Williams - 15 in 76 games

T-8. Ernie Jackson - 15 in 71 games

7. Toi Cook - 16 in 101 games

6. Johnnie Poe - 17 in 100 games

5. Dave Whitsell - 19 in 42 games

4. Gene Atkins - 21 in 107 games

3. Sammy Knight - 28 in 94 games

2. Tom Myers - 36 in 136 games

1. Dave Waymer - 37 in 149 games

