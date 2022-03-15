The Ravens are reportedly set to add one of the top free agent safeties on the market.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Marcus Williams has agreed to a contract with the Ravens. It’s set to be a five-year, $70 million pact in Baltimore.

Williams, who is No. 12 on PFT’s list of the top free agents, was a second-round pick in 2017 and spent his first five seasons with the Saints. He started all 76 regular season games he played in New Orleans and also started seven playoff games for the NFC South club.

Williams has 320 tackles, 15 interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and a sack over the course of his career.

DeShon Elliott is still set for free agency, which should set Williams up to play alongside Chuck Clark at safety in Baltimore.

Marcus Williams is expected to sign with the Ravens originally appeared on Pro Football Talk