Marcus Thuram appeals to French voters to reject National Rally

Last Sunday, the French public was left shocked after the nation’s president Emmanuel Macron called a snap election set to take place on the 30th of June and the 7th of July.

It was a decision that had a knock-on effect on football, as for the first time in 30 years, the French national team were not broadcast live on television, as TF1 decided to delay their coverage of the friendly against Canada to air political debates and reactions to the president’s decision.

The French national team have generally kept out of the political debate, with Benjamin Pavard (28) and Olivier Giroud (37) simply calling on the general public to go out and vote. However, Marcus Thuram (26) has made his position clear in a press conference ahead of Les Bleus’s opening game of the Euros against Austria.

A staunch advocate in the fight against racism, Thuram has appealed to French voters to reject the message of the National Rally (a far-right political party that has become the biggest opposition to Macron ahead of these elections).

Thuram has stated, “The situation is very, very serious. I found out about [the elections] after the match against Canada. We were all a little shocked in the dressing room. This is the sad reality of our society today. There are messages conveyed every day on TV to help this party (National Rally) become elected.”

The forward continued, “As a citizen, whether it is you or me, we must fight on a daily basis so that this does not happen again and that the National Rally does not come to power.”

GFFN | Nick Hartland