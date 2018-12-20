Marcus Stroman's tweet about Manny Machado, Yankees raises eyebrows

Does Marcus Stroman know something we don't about Manny Machado's recent free agent visit with the New York Yankees?

Marcus Stroman is convinced the richest division in Major League Baseball will get richer.

The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher dropped a hot take Thursday morning while pointing out the stiff competition he'll face in the American League East this season.

Does Stroman know something we don't about Manny Machado's recent free agent visit with the New York Yankees?

Stroman's tweet apparently generated enough buzz that he had to clarify his Machado prediction was mere speculation.

Machado met with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday as he ponders where to sign in free agency, but New York certainly appears to be a front-runner for the All-Star infielder.

Even if Machado doesn't land in the Bronx, Stroman makes a fair point. In addition to the Yankees and the sleeper Tampa Bay Rays, the 27-year-old hurler will have to deal with the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox, who led all of baseball in runs scored last season and boast a loaded lineup led by reigning MVP Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.

Stroman sounds up for navigating the AL East gauntlet, though -- as is Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez.

