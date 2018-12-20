Marcus Stroman's tweet about Manny Machado, Yankees raises eyebrows originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Marcus Stroman is convinced the richest division in Major League Baseball will get richer.

The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher dropped a hot take Thursday morning while pointing out the stiff competition he'll face in the American League East this season.

Machado is going to the Yankees. Yankees go out and get everyone. Red Sox are lethal. Rays are dangerous. Can never sleep on the Orioles. I'm going to the gym. Gonna be in my zone all year. Excited to compete in the best division in baseball! #ALEast — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) December 20, 2018

Does Stroman know something we don't about Manny Machado's recent free agent visit with the New York Yankees?

Stroman's tweet apparently generated enough buzz that he had to clarify his Machado prediction was mere speculation.

Just my opinion on Manny going to the Yankees. No insider info. Preparing to see Judge, Harper, Machado, Stanton, Sanchez, Hicks, Gleyber, etc. all in the same lineup...then go pitch against Mookie, JD, Bogaerts, Devers, Bradley, etc. in my next start! Lol #readyforitall — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) December 20, 2018

Machado met with the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday as he ponders where to sign in free agency, but New York certainly appears to be a front-runner for the All-Star infielder.

Even if Machado doesn't land in the Bronx, Stroman makes a fair point. In addition to the Yankees and the sleeper Tampa Bay Rays, the 27-year-old hurler will have to deal with the defending World Series champion Boston Red Sox, who led all of baseball in runs scored last season and boast a loaded lineup led by reigning MVP Mookie Betts and J.D. Martinez.

Pitching in the AL East be stressful man. Lol 😂 #butILOVEit — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) December 20, 2018

Might as well bring Houston to the AL East. Lol 🤷🏾‍♂️🕺🏾 — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) December 20, 2018

Stroman sounds up for navigating the AL East gauntlet, though -- as is Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez.

All pitchers be avoiding the AL East for a reason. I honestly love being in it. Gotta bring your legit A+ game every single day. That shit excites me! #HDMH — Marcus Stroman (@MStrooo6) December 20, 2018

🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️🙋🏻‍♂️ count me on bro — Eduardo Rodriguez (@eduardorod5) December 20, 2018

