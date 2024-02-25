Marcus Stroman uneven in spring training debut as Yankees fall to Phillies, 4-0

Marcus Stroman had an uneven Yankees debut this spring training as New York fell 4-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies in a split-squad game on Sunday.

The Yankees home split-squad, featuring Juan Soto, took on the Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon.

Here are some key takeaways...

- Stroman got to a hot start, getting a 1-2-3 first inning on three pop-outs. However, the second inning was not as kind. He gave up three straight runners (two hits) to allow his first run before a two-out single knocked Stroman out of the game temporarily.

The first-year Yankee would return to start the third inning and would get a couple of outs before he was pulled for the day.

Stroman's final line: 2.1 innings pitched (52 pitches), four hits, three runs (two earned), one walk, two strikeouts.

- With Scott Effross not available until the summer, there's a spot open in the bullpen and Ron Marinaccio hopes to be in contention for an Opening Day roster spot. But he didn't have the best performance on Sunday.

Marinaccio went 1.1 innings (25 pitches) while giving up one hit, one earned run, two walks and striking out one batter.

- Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera, Everson Pereira and Austin Wells also hope to win roster spots but like the rest of the lineup, these young Yankees did not have much success at the plate.

Peraza went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts and had two errors playing shortstop, one allowed a run to score.

Cabrera (playing second base) went 0-for-2 while Wells went 0-for-2 with a strikeout. Pereira also went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.

- The Yankees hitters were being no-hit until Greg Allen hit a single to right field with one out in the eighth inning. Allen also walked and finished 1-for-2 with a strikeout.

Upcoming schedule

The Yankees continue their spring training tune-ups as they host the Minnesota Twins at George M. Steinbrenner Field on Monday at 1:05 p.m.