Marcus Stroman thankful to pitch Yankees Opening Day: ‘A dream come true’

It was a near-perfect Opening Day for Marcus Stroman and the Yankees. After days of inclement weather, the skies had breaks of blue. Yankee Stadium was at capacity and as electric as ever.

The only thing keeping it from being a perfect day was the result. The Yankees fell to the Blue Jays, 3-0, on Friday afternoon after their vaunted offense fizzled. Despite that, Stroman could only gush about his experience.

“A dream come true for me,” Stroman, a Long Island native, said of his Opening Day start. “Every kid that has dreams of playing baseball, especially in pinstripes, you imagine yourself pitching at home on Opening Day for the New York Yankees. It was everything and more it lived up to be. I’m thankful for the crowd, the energy. Having my family here. It meant the world to me.”

Stroman pitched six scoreless innings, scattering three hits and one walk while striking out six batters. So far this season, the 32-year-old righty has pitched 12 innings without giving up a run.

It’s the start the 2023 All-Star and the Yankees hoped he’d have.

“He’s been terrific. Right in line with how he’s been the last couple of months,” manager Aaron Boone said of Stroman’s performance this season. “Execution has been excellent. Command excellent, where he wants. Really sharp.”

Stroman used six different pitches to keep the Blue Jays hitters off balance. The notoriously sinker-heavy pitcher got seven groundouts and thanked the defense behind him for giving him the confidence to pitch at a high level on Friday.

“[Catcher Jose] Trevino behind the plate was amazing, the defense behind me. [Jon] Berti was great at third base today,” Stroman said. “Defense allows me to be confident and throw my pitches in the zone and not nitpick too much.”

Stroman said he didn't eat Thursday night or Friday morning in anticipation of his start. He admitted he was anxious but excited at the same time. But he made sure to thank the Yankees fans multiple times after the game for the energy they provided.

"Thankful for the crowd," Stroman said. "That’s something that I love. Pick myself up in those moments and feel the crowd, it means the world to me."

When asked to describe his Opening Day start in two words, Stroman without skipping a beat answered "very surreal."

The Yankees (6-2) hope Stroman has more "surreal" games as they look to continue their winning ways without ace Gerrit Cole. The way Stroman has pitched so far this season, they just might be able to do it.