Marcus Stroman strikes out five
Mets starter Marcus Stroman collects five strikeouts over five innings of work against the Phillies
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
SNY's Andy Martino will be responding to and breaking down answers to questions from readers. Here's the latest...
Red Sox chief baseball officer apparently thinks very highly of trade deadline acquisition Kyle Schwarber.
Gable Steveson, named after US wrestling legend Dan Gable, upsets Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic gold medal.
Kris Bryant is off to a good start in orange and black and seems to be loving his new home. Duane Kuiper hopes this all leads to him being a Giant for years to come.
The Steelers looked good in their first preseason game of the year.
Tom Brady jokes about attending Peyton Manning's Hall of Fame induction:
The Cowboys have reportedly reached out to an MLB club about Dak Prescott's arm, Jason Garrett rubs NY press the wrong way, and Canton talk.
The Athletics will not have Ramon Laureano until 2022.
The Detroit Lions offered Johnson a three-year contract that would pay him around $500,000 annually for appearance fees to help settle their dispute
Manager Alex Cora was not in a happy mood after the Red Sox' latest loss, and he has plenty of reasons to be upset with a team that's underachieved since the All-Star break.
In the final hours before last Friday’s trade deadline, the Yankees nearly had three separate deals to send Luke Voit elsewhere.
How would Oklahoma State and the other Big 12 schools fit in an expanded Pac-12 Conference?
Simone Biles reunited with boyfriend Jonathan Owens back in Texas as she attended his NFL team’s practice in Houston. The Olympic great on Thursday arrived back in the United States from Tokyo, where she won a bronze medal in the beam after pulling out of a string of other events to concentrate on her mental health. Ms Biles was greeted by her family and hundreds of cheering fans as she arrived back at Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport from the Tokyo 2020 games.
Breaking down what the Cubs got in return in trade deadline deals for Javy Bez, Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Craig Kimbrel.
Richard Bland has played professionally since 1996 and he's showing his veteran insight on Twitter towards Bryson DeChambeau.
U.S. pitchers Joe Ryan and Scott Kazmir are big fans of the baseballs being used in the Tokyo Olympics. Would MLB consider making a switch?
Zach Fulton is the third Giants lineman in the last week to announce his retirement, joining Joe Looney and Todd Davis.
MLB has ranked Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman the top prospect in baseball.