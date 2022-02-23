Marcus Stroman slams Mets and Billy Eppler: 'I'm beyond thankful I'm gone from that organization'

Marcus Stroman Mets pitching in Arizona June 2021

Marcus Stroman, who signed with the Chicago Cubs earlier this offseason after being with the Mets from the middle of the 2019 season to the end of last season, slammed the team and GM Billy Eppler on Twitter on Tuesday.

In a series of tweets, Stroman attacked the club for hiring Eppler and said that he hoped free agent Michael Conforto would sign elsewhere instead of returning to the Mets.

Wrote Stroman in a since-deleted tweet:



"Just look at who the Mets hired as their GM... that tells you enough. His lack of awareness in his previous position is being exposed to the public now. I'm beyond thankful I'm gone from that organization. God got me!"

Stroman's thoughts on Eppler could be in reference to the death of Tyler Skaggs, who overdosed in 2019 when Eppler was GM of the Los Angeles Angels.

Prior to signing with the Cubs on Dec. 2, Stroman took to Twitter to express his displeasure with the Mets.

Stroman liked one tweet alleging the Mets were racist for pursuing the pitchers they were linked to instead of him, and liked another tweet that referred to a Mets beat reporter as an ethnic slur.

Before the Mets signed Max Scherzer (after signing position players Eduardo Escobar, Starling Marte, and Mark Canha), they had been focusing their attention on the free agent market for starting pitchers away from Stroman, exploring the possibility of signing Kevin Gausman (before he signed with the Toronto Blue Jays) and Jon Gray (before he landed with the Texas Rangers).

A day after signing with the Cubs, Stroman tweeted a thank you to the Mets organization and fans.



"HUGE THANK YOU to the @Mets and the city of New York for the last few years! Created some friendships that will last forever," Stroman tweeted. "Thank you to the staff and coaches for always helping me prepare to the highest degree. Nothing but love to all the fans who supported us through it all!"