Marcus Stroman shows off Mets' WWE championship belt after pinning down Padres

As Marcus Stroman took a seat to meet with members of the media via Zoom after the Mets’ 4-1 win over the Padres Saturday afternoon, he did so with a customized Mets WWE championship belt slung over his left shoulder.

“We have a little vibe going on days we win in (the clubhouse). Just trying to celebrate all victories, all blessings,” Stroman said when asked about the belt. “I was lucky enough to win pitcher of the day today, and this is what we get to rock for the day. And I’ll be handing it out tomorrow.

“We’ve been doing it all season. This (belt) is just a little additive that we threw in there now. … We always do pitcher and hitter of the game and we always have a nice little discussion after the game. It’s just something to add to it…”

Aaron Loup, Seth Lugo, and Edwin Diaz all pitched well in relief on Sunday, but Stroman was the uncontested champion of the day, going 6.1 innings while holding a potent Padres lineup to just one run on six hits, striking out eight in the process.

“That lineup is incredible, man, honestly. You have to be locked in from pitch one, truly,” Stroman explained. “You can’t fall into any trends, you really can’t be in the heart of the plate. With that lineup, you really have to live on the edges, as far as myself, and you really have to have a good mix.

“I felt like my mix with (James) McCann last outing was pretty good, so we kind of went into it with the same mentality and as the game progressed we kind of changed things here and there. But for the most part, my mentality is to always go out there and compete.”

Stroman has been outstanding this season, lowering his ERA to 2.33 with Sunday’s outing. And while Stroman’s pitching style is fairly unique, he admits that he and the rest of the pitching staff feed off of Jacob deGrom, who allowed just one hit while striking out 10 Padres in 6.0 innings Friday.

“We feed off the GOAT, man, for sure. I can't speak any more highly of that man,” Stroman said. “He's truly the best of our generation. I think he'll be the best to ever do it once it's all said and done.

“Jake’s the man. He’s the most humble dude away from the field, too. Me and him are always talking mechanics, body, we’re always sharing ideas, pitch sequencing. I’m just trying to learn as much as I can from him …”