Marcus Stroman shares perspective into Mets' mindset after comeback victory against Yankees: 'I just think there's no sense of panic ever with this team'

Marcus Stroman 7/4

RHP Marcus Stroman was not his best in game one of Sunday's doubleheader at the Yankees, but a collective effort kept the Mets within striking distance for an eventual 10-5 comeback win.

After a six-run seventh inning turned around a 5-4 deficit, Stroman summed up the Mets' mentality.

"I just think there's no sense of panic ever with this team," Stroman said. "It's a fairly confident group. Everybody knows what they're capable of and the energy just gets transferred from player to player. When we're down big, I just feel like there's no sense of panic ever. Everyone knows we can get back in the game at any point. So we have a great, great, great, great, great vibe here, great camaraderie. It's a blessing just to show up to the clubhouse each and every day, to be around these guys."

Stroman (6-6, 2.60 ERA) did what he could despite his five runs (three earned) in as many innings, scattering six hits and walking one on 87 pitches (52 strikes).

The end result, though, sends Stroman into his next Mets start with a positive.

"I struggled," he said. "I felt kind of like my motion, my delivery was kind of out of sync. That's something that can happen when you kind of go over seven days. So I'm not too worried about it. I feel like I did my best to compete, keep my team in it as long as I could. But yeah, I wasn't sharp. I wasn't sharp from pitch one. But I know what I have to do in this midweek to kind of feel right for my next outing."