Marcus Stroman says he would never play for new White Sox manager Tony La Russa

Marcus Stroman is about to officially hit the free agent market, but it sounds like you can cross one team off the list of potential suitors.

Stroman, who still has until 5:00 p.m. Wednesday to officially inform the Mets whether or not he’ll be accepting their $18.9 million qualifying offer, has been weighing in recently on Twitter following the news of new White Sox manager Tony La Russa being arrested on suspicion of DUI in February and then charged with DUI just a day before the team hired him.

The 29-year-old starting pitcher has joined others, including former All-Star outfielder Adam Jones, in criticizing Chicago’s decision to hire the 76-year La Russa, who has previously been vocally outspoken against Colin Kaepernick kneeling during the national anthem in 2016. La Russa has since basically doubled down on those comments, saying that “there’s a different way to protest.”

Stroman, who called the decision to hire La Russa “baffling on all measures,” was asked on Twitter how much money it would take for him to play for La Russa, to which he responded “No amount of money honestly. Peace of mind is always priority.”

“Most athletes rather conform to societal norms than be themselves,” Stroman tweeted. “That could NEVER be me!”

The right-hander pitched to a 3.77 ERA with a 4.15 FIP and 1.475 WHIP in 11 games with the Mets in 2019 after coming over from the Toronto Blue Jays at the trade deadline. His 2020 season was a wash, though, as he suffered a torn calf muscle during summer camp at Citi Field and later opted out of the season due to COVID-19 concerns.

It’s been reported that Stroman is “leaning towards” rejecting the qualifying offer from the Mets, but don’t count on him donning a White Sox jersey any time soon.