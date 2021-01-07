Marcus Stroman, Mets react to trade for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco: 'I'm turnt right now'

Marcus Stroman amped up after pitch

Mets fans can’t bother new owner Steve Cohen on Twitter anymore, as New York just announced the blockbuster trade with the Indians for Francisco Lindor and Carlos Carrasco on Thursday.

Their new Mets teammates are just as excited as the fan base, too.

Marcus Stroman was quick to react to the great news on Twitter…

Then, he realized Carrasco was also a part of the deal, someone he'll definitely be working closely with...

Trevor May also responded to the news, saying he loves that he won’t have to face someone he dealt with in the AL Central for the past few seasons…

And like us, he’s also thinking about what the lineup will look like now that Lindor has been added…

Oh, and a certain free agent that has been linked to the Mets responded to the news as well…

New York sent infielders Amed Rosario and Andres Gimenez as well as prospects Josh Wolf and Isaiah Greene to Cleveland in exchange for Lindor and Carrasco.