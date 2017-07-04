Marcus Stroman is mad at MLB because of the blister “epidemic”

Marcus Stroman of the Blue Jays, like a lot of pitchers, is super frustrated by blisters. His teammate, Aaron Sanchez is on the disabled list because of them. Stroman himself had one form on his finger last night, in fact, that ended his night early, so he knows what he’s talking about and he’s understandably upset. When your hands and fingers are your living, you get really mad when something is wrong with them.

Stroman is a bit beyond the “this sucks” phase of blisters, however. He believes that there is an epidemic of them. And that Major League Baseball is to blame:

“I feel like it’s an epidemic that’s happening across the big leagues now, a bunch of pitchers getting blisters, guys who have never had blisters before. So for MLB to turn their back to it, I think that’s kind of crazy. I have no theory. But obviously, I mean, it’s not a coincidence that it’s happening to so many guys all of a sudden. It’s not a coincidence.”

Stroman says he doesn’t have a theory, but a reporter asked him if he thought the baseballs — which two recent studies found had lower seams than they used to have, thus leading to our current home run boom — were to blame. Stroman simply repeated “it’s not a coincidence.” Which suggests that, yeah, he thinks the ball is causing it. Stroman again:

“I’ve never had a blister ever in my life. Nothing even remotely close. It’s crazy. It’s extremely frustrating. Extremely frustrating.”

Don’t expect Major League Baseball to respond to Stroman on this. They seem to be pretty sensitive about anyone saying that the ball is different. So sensitive, in fact, that they’re spewing silliness in response to it.

Follow @craigcalcaterra