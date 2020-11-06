Marcus Stroman ‘leaning toward’ rejecting Mets’ qualifying offer: report

The Mets offered starting pitcher Marcus Stroman a qualifying offer of $18.9 million on Sunday, but it sounds like the Long Island native is nearing closer and closer to turning that down.

According to a report from Mike Puma of the New York Post, the 29-year-old is “leaning toward rejecting that offer and seeking a multiyear deal on the open market.”

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise, since the prevailing thought has been that Stroman would test the market in search of a longer deal. Still, it’s not exactly what Mets fans want to hear, considering the Mets traded a pair of pitching prospects (Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods-Richardson) to acquire the right-hander.

In 11 games with the Mets following the 2019 trade deadline, Stroman went 4-2 with a 3.77 ERA, a 4.15 FIP, and a 1.475 WHIP. The 2020 season was more of a rollercoaster for Stroman, as he ultimately elected to opt out due to COVID-19 concerns after rehabbing from a torn left calf muscle he suffered during Summer Camp.

If Stroman were to leave as a free agent signing elsewhere, it would leave the Mets’ pitching rotation in a tougher spot than it’s already in. Jacob deGrom will be back, of course, but there is a lot of unknown after the two-time Cy Young winner. Noah Syndergaard is recovering from Tommy John surgery, and while he could possibly be back by Opening Day, it may be more likely that he’s out of the picture until June or July. That leaves the Mets with David Peterson, Steven Matz, and a lot of other questions to answer.

Stroman has until next Wednesday, Nov. 11, to officially inform the team whether or not he is accepting the qualifying offer.