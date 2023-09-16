Marcus Stroman is back with the Chicago Cubs and will pitch out of the bullpen — for now: ‘I’m good to go’

PHOENIX — Marcus Stroman is back and determined to do what he can to help the Chicago Cubs reach the postseason.

The Cubs activated the right-hander from the injured list before Friday’s series opener in Arizona and optioned right-hander Daniel Palencia to Triple-A Iowa.

Stroman will be used out of the bullpen — at least for now — as he continues to build up. He threw three innings and about 45 pitches in his last live batting practice Monday at the team’s complex in Mesa, Ariz.

“I want them to be able to use me in whatever role and help the team, not necessarily force me into starting rotation,” Stroman said Friday. “I know I can start and contribute in that way. I’m going to be a starter for the rest of my career. But in this instance, I don’t want to push anyone out. I want it to blend and mix and use me to my best ability.”

A week after suffering a right rib cartilage fracture Aug. 13 in Toronto, Stroman received a cortisone shot. He kept throwing through the rest and recovery process to stay strong. Stroman said his arm and shoulder feel great.

”It’s just a matter of getting my ribs and lungs to the point where I could breathe properly and it wasn’t nagging me when I slept,” Stroman said. “I feel like I made a really quick progression and I’m thankful to be where I’m at.

“They can use me in whatever role they want, but I feel ready to compete and contribute so that’s the mindset.”

Stroman went on the 15-day injured list Aug. 1 with right hip inflammation and was supposed to return Aug. 16. He hasn’t appeared in a game for the Cubs since his July 31 start.

When asked if he’s pain-free, Stroman said: “I’m good to go.”

Stroman’s only big-league experience pitching in relief came in six games during his 2014 rookie season with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Despite the long layoff from game action, Stroman said the key to being ready to return is when it “clicks” on the mound. Stroman texted pitching coach Tommy Hottovy and the training staff this week, saying “I’m ready to contribute.”

Stroman gives the Cubs length in the bullpen for a group that desperately needed Thursday’s off day after playing 27 games in 27 days.

“The more good players we can have on the team to help out — Marcus has a proven track record and getting him back was an important step,” manager David Ross said. “He’s a guy that is not going to shy away from the moment. Loves the big moment. He’s been in every situation he can possibly be in being a starter.

“You’ve got to trust in your guys and he’s one that we trust.”