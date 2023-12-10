Marcus Smith passes first audition to fill Owen Farrell role with flying colours

Marcus Smith was too much for Racing 92 to handle - Shutterstock/James Marsh

Racing 92 28 Harlequins 31

All the talk this week might have been about Henry Arundell’s decision to extend his stay with Racing 92 and rule him out of England contention for the foreseeable future – exclusively revealed by Telegraph Sport – but it was another English prodigy, Marcus Smith, who ended Sunday night lighting up Paris.

In yet another thriller played out in the indoor La Defense arena between these two sides after last season’s epic, Harlequins’ bonus-point victory against Stuart Lancaster’s league-leading French aristocrats capped off a marvellous weekend for the Premiership and buried the ghosts of last season’s nail-biter. Only Saracens, away in Pretoria, lost in the Champions Cup this weekend and the emotion of Alex Dombrandt at the final whistle, perhaps after the tumult of last season, told its own story. The captain sprinted over to the cluster of visiting fans and could not have screamed louder.

With England needing to fill the gap left by Owen Farrell’s decision to take a break from international rugby, Smith made a compelling case on Sunday. In attack, the fly-half fizzed and fluttered with his usual vibrancy, but it was the game management, the organisation and the lack of errors which English fans had been dying to see. Smith was 100 per cent off the tee; his first-half 45-metre drop-goal was a peach - as was his touch-finder for the winning try - and there was a try-saving tackle on Juan Imhoff to throw into the mix, too. This felt like the day on which the 24-year-old came of age.

As so often happens in this stadium and as so often happens with Quins, this was a match of ultra freneticism. It almost seemed as though Harlequins revelled more in the La Défense indoor atmosphere than the hosts. Maybe they should swap stadiums for a season?

There were three holding-on penalties in the first seven minutes; in the opening 10, Harlequins twice turned down kickable penalties to go to the corner (in vain). There were times, too, when it seemed as though Danny Care was quick-tapping penalties before they had even been awarded. And when Racing 92’s two brass bands started up in competition - one with an arrangement of Alice Deejay, the other with Lady Gaga - the match descended into a carnival-like assault on the senses.

Danny Care was a constant thorn in the side of Racing with his sniping runs - Getty Images/Miguel Medina

The rugby matched, too. Arundell, fittingly, with his first touch kicked what was the equivalent of a 50:22 - except Racing 92 had passed the ball back into their own half. Despite the goings-on behind the scenes this week, the English full-back could not have shown more sang froid.

Smith started opening his box of tricks. The chips and dinks troubled Racing 92 and, in concert with Will Joseph, the French aristocrats were troubled in the midfield.

That said, the hosts did strike first. Care had a try disallowed for a harsh Dino Lamb double movement in the build-up, and moments later Harlequins trailed. Nick David could not collect an Antoine Gibert high bomb and Siya Kolisi combined effortlessly with Cameron Woki, the France lock feeding Le Garrec on the inside to score.

But Quins and Smith were not fazed. First, the fly-half himself sold a dummy to leave Kolisi, Le Garrec and Gael Fickou for dead - not a bad castlist - before Andre Esterhuizen blasted through a woeful attempted Fickou tackle to canter over from distance. For a player of the centre’s quality - and France’s defensive captain at that - the attempt should have been significantly better. Smith’s drop-goal rounded off a stunning passage for the hosts.

It was the period directly before and after half time where Harlequins wobbled, however, with Gibert’s try on the stroke of the interval stalling the visitors’ momentum. When Ibrahim Diallo carried like a truck and Le Garrec had the rugby equivalent of an open goal in which to score under the posts, too, Harlequins had given up a 10-point lead to find themselves trailing by four in two match minutes.

When neither Alex Dombrandt nor Dino Lamb could stop Diallo from bustling over - securing Racing 92’s bonus point - it looked as if Harlequins’ race was run - but it just never is.

Esterhuizen tunnelled straight into the Racing midfield, Jack Walker’s decoy angle bamboozled Racing and Dombrandt had the pace to finish. Smith’s conversion made it a four-point game before his sublime touch-finder laid the platform for Walker’s maul try. Harlequins, in the topsy-turviest of matches, had their own bonus point about which to boast - as well as a three-point buffer. With Lamb in the sin bin, Harlequins held on, with Will Evans’ tackle forcing the knock-on which signalled a famous win.