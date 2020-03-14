Marcus Smart's 'glass half full perspective' on NBA hiatus

Marcus Smart is one of the more vocal players on the Boston Celtics. And in the wake of the NBA suspending its season, he is evidently trying to find ways to stay positive.

On Friday night, Smart took to Twitter to offer his followers a "glass half full perspective" on the league's pause. That perspective? That Smart wouldn't be fined for a while.

Welp. I guess from a glass half full perspective-



I can't get fined more $ for a while!



Doing well. Layin low. Y'all b careful & take care out there. Spend some time w ur loved ones. If any good comes out of this it will be that we all slowed down our lives a lil! Much love!







— marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 14, 2020

Smart is, of course, poking fun at some of his recent on-court antics that had led to technical fouls, ejections, and fines. Notably, he was displeased with the officials when the C's lost in overtime to the Brooklyn Nets and was fined for angrily approaching them after the game.

Here's a look at that moment, courtesy of the Celtics on NBC Sports Boston Twitter account.

Marcus Smart had to be escorted off the court after having a heated conversation with the refs 😡 pic.twitter.com/63KeiFUPkG — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 4, 2020

Smart was angry then, but now, he is just bringing it up in a comedic context for NBA fans to chuckle about while the sport they love is on hiatus.

The rest of Smart's message is touching as well, and it does offer some perspective in these difficult times. While the players and fans surely will miss the game, Smart's point about slowing life down a bit and spending time with loved ones is a good one.

