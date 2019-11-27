Marcus Smart's game-winner vs. Kings shouldn't have counted, NBA's L2M says

Marcus Smart vindicated himself Monday night by hitting the Boston Celtics' eventual game-winning shot against the Sacramento Kings.

But according to the NBA, it shouldn't have counted.

The league posted its Celtics-Kings "Last Two Minute Report" on Tuesday night in which it reviewed key plays in the final 120 seconds to determine if officials made the correct call.

Per the report, Smart actually committed a traveling violation before hitting a layup with 33 seconds remaining in regulation that gave Boston a 103-102 lead it wouldn't relinquish.

Another tough NBA Last Two-Minute report for the Kings.



It says that the officials missed a traveling violation on Marcus Smart with 33 seconds left in the game.



The Kings would've had the ball and a 102-101 lead if it was called.https://t.co/fFVVz9TWIN pic.twitter.com/sJebayzrPV







— Deuce Mason (@DeuceMason) November 27, 2019

"Smart hops consecutively on the same foot after gathering his dribble," the report reads.

Had officials called the travel, Sacramento would have had the ball with a one-point lead and 33 seconds remaining.

This report doesn't change the outcome, of course. It merely shows that referees aren't perfect and gives Kings fans another reason to be upset -- although both teams missed shot attempts following Smart's made bucket.

Smart likely is glad officials missed the travel call, considering he barely missed a floater at the buzzer in Boston's 100-99 loss to Sacramento last Sunday.

Check out full highlights from Monday's game below:

