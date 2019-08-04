Marcus Smart supports Isaiah Thomas in touching Instagram comment

This weekend is Washington Wizards point guard Isaiah Thomas' annual charity basketball tournament known as "The Zeke-End." The former Celtic is hosting the event in his native Tacoma for a sixth-straight season and now that he's fully healthy, after dealing with a hip injury in each of the past two seasons, he seems to be happy to be there.

Thomas posted a video of some of the action at the event on his Instagram account, and he got plenty of love from current and former NBA players. One of them was current Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart. He left a touching comment on Thomas' Instagram, and Thomas took some time to send his love back.

It's nice to see that some of the Celtics players are continuing to support Thomas and that the feeling is mutual on IT's end. Thomas was a fan favorite during his time in Boston and, by all accounts, was a terrific teammate. There's no doubt that when he comes to the Garden as a member of the Wizards, he will get rousing applause from the fans.

Smart, of course, was referencing the tough past couple of seasons that Thomas has endured in his comment. Thomas has played for three teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers, Los Angeles Lakers, and Denver Nuggets, in the past two seasons and has struggled to carve out a role with those squads. While with the former two, Thomas was dealing with a hip injury that caused him to miss the end of his final playoff run with the Celtics.

Thomas, 30, had his best NBA season with the Celtics from 2016-17. He averaged 28.9 points and 5.9 assists per game while leading the upstart Celtics to the Eastern Conference Finals. He will look to rekindle that magic in his first year in the nation's capital.

