Marcus Smart reveals what has surprised him most about Kemba Walker

Marcus Smart knew what the Boston Celtics were getting when they signed Kemba Walker over the summer.

Walker has built a reputation for his leadership and ability to score at will, so Smart wasn't surprised to see those qualities carry over into Boston. But there was one aspect of Walker's game that did catch Smart off guard.

"Yeah, his defense," Smart told The Players' Tribune when asked what surprised him most about Walker. "And for little guards that score the ball and have the ball in their hands like Kemba, you don't really see that often with guys playing defense."

Walker certainly has made an impact defensively for the C's thus far, all while averaging 22.6 points through the first 13 games of the season. Plus, there's no doubt he's been a breath of fresh air within Boston's locker room.

