Marcus Smart pranks Celtics rookie Romeo Langford with absurd Chipotle order

Romeo Langford is quickly seeing what it's like to be a rookie in the NBA.

The Celtics' No. 14 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft was on the receiving end of a hilarious prank by veteran teammate Marcus Smart. Langford thought he was simply ordering a burrito bowl from Chipotle when an employee informed him of a $4,500 order billed to him by Smart. To say Langford was in shock would be an understatement.

Watch the video in Langford's tweet below:

🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️😂 I guess this is what being a rookie is like lol I thought I was about to have to pay $4500 for some Chipotle… @smart_MS3 @ChipotleTweets pic.twitter.com/Vs1FmwFJR8 — Romeo Langford (@yeahyeah22) October 29, 2019

Smart clearly got a kick out of fooling the 20-year-old guard.

Romeo thought it was just another trip to Chipotle…not when Marcus is the Manager. How would you react if you were charged $4,500 for Chipotle?! Welcome to the Celtics ROOK 😭 @yeahyeah22 @chipotletweets pic.twitter.com/a61vPLSYZY — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) October 29, 2019

Priceless.

Langford, who's been dealing right knee soreness and has yet to make his Celtics debut, practiced in full on Tuesday and is listed as questionable for Wednesday night's game vs. the Bucks.

