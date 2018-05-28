Has Marcus Smart played his final game for the Celtics?

Restricted free-agent Marcus Smart spoke with Jackie MacMullan following the Celtics Game 7 loss to Cleveland, and sounds like he may not be returning next year.

"To be honest, I'm worth more than 12-14 million," Smart told ESPN. "Just for the things I do on the court that don't show up on the stat sheet. You don't find guys like that. I always leave everything on the court, every game. Tell me how many other players can say that."

Smart was one of the many Celtics that had a poor shooting night on Sunday with a trip to the NBA Finals on the line. Smart was 1/10 from the field, 0/4 from 3-pt range. In the Conference Finals, Smart shot 32.8%, while averaging 8.9 points per game and 6.4 assists. During the playoffs, Smart was 15/68 (22.1%) behind the arc.

Smart missed the first four games of the 1st Round against Milwaukee with a torn ligament in his right thumb. Smart admitted following the game that the injury was still bothering him since his return.

"I don't like to make excuses," said Smart, "but my thumb is killing me. My whole right hand hurts."

Boston is able to offer Smart a qualifying offer of $6.1 million. If Smart chooses this route, he would become an unrestricted free-agent next summer.