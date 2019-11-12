So far this season, Marcus Smart has been playing some of the toughest defense in the NBA. But it has come at a cost.

Smart has been taking some shots where it hurts, and Monday night was no exception. Against the Dallas Mavericks, Smart got kicked in the groin and went down in pain.

After the game, Smart had a lighthearted press conference where he said he needs to find a solution to that rather specific problem (via the Celtics on NBC Sports Boston Twitter account).

Scroll to continue with content Ad

🗣️ Stop kicking @smart_MS3 in the groin pic.twitter.com/nAUYIG7oAj — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 12, 2019

"[Taking a beating is] nothing new for me," Smart said. "I've been taking a beating my whole life. But I don't know what it is. I keep getting kicked in the groin. I don't know what it is about that. We've got to figure out a solution to stop that. I'm used to it. It's what I do, and I pride myself on that."

Part of the reason that Smart has taken so many shots is that he's guarding players much bigger than him. Against the Mavericks, Smart (6-foot-4) played a critical role in guarding the 7-foot-2 Kristaps Porzingis and was part of the reason the team held him to just four points on 1-of-11 shooting.

Smart is one of the toughest guys in the league, so he won't complain much about taking some shots. But if he does keep guarding big-men amid the Celtics' shortage of effective bigs, he'll have to find a way to avoid getting hit down there too much.

Story continues

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.

Marcus Smart looking 'to figure out a solution' after taking another shot to the groin originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston