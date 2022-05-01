Marcus Smart leaves Celtics-Bucks game with apparent injury

Marcus Smart injury: DPOY heads to locker room during first half vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Less than halfway through Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics are already contending with another injury to one of their key players.

Starting point guard Marcus Smart, the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year, went straight to the locker room as the first half wound down against the Bucks after a collision in the lane with Milwaukee guard Jevon Carter.

Marcus Smart Left the game after this play pic.twitter.com/ha0pJWHxXh — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 1, 2022

Smart returned for the second half, however, despite suffering an apparent right shoulder stinger and right quad contusion.

Celtics say Marcus Smart has a right shoulder stinger AND a right quad contusion (he was rubbing his quad before the shoulder injury).



He is expected to return. — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 1, 2022

The Celtics were without starting center Robert Williams III for the first two games of their series against the Brooklyn Nets, getting him back in a limited role for the final two games of the sweep before he returned to the starting lineup in Game 1 on Sunday.

Jaylen Brown also appears to be somewhat dinged up for the Celtics, nursing a hamstring ailment.