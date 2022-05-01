Marcus Smart leaves Celtics-Bucks game with apparent injury
Marcus Smart injury: DPOY heads to locker room during first half vs. Bucks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
Less than halfway through Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics are already contending with another injury to one of their key players.
Starting point guard Marcus Smart, the 2021-22 Defensive Player of the Year, went straight to the locker room as the first half wound down against the Bucks after a collision in the lane with Milwaukee guard Jevon Carter.
Marcus Smart Left the game after this play pic.twitter.com/ha0pJWHxXh
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) May 1, 2022
Smart returned for the second half, however, despite suffering an apparent right shoulder stinger and right quad contusion.
Celtics say Marcus Smart has a right shoulder stinger AND a right quad contusion (he was rubbing his quad before the shoulder injury).
He is expected to return.
— Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) May 1, 2022
The Celtics were without starting center Robert Williams III for the first two games of their series against the Brooklyn Nets, getting him back in a limited role for the final two games of the sweep before he returned to the starting lineup in Game 1 on Sunday.
Jaylen Brown also appears to be somewhat dinged up for the Celtics, nursing a hamstring ailment.