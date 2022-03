Associated Press

Wisconsin star Johnny Davis says he expects to play in the Big Ten Tournament after getting knocked out of the Badgers’ regular-season finale on a hit he described as “dirty and uncalled for.” “The plan is to see how tomorrow goes and Friday goes, but the plan is to play and be there for my team,” the Big Ten player of the year said Wednesday. The 12th-ranked Badgers (24-6, 15-5 Big Ten) are the No. 2 seed in the tournament that started Wednesday in Indianapolis.