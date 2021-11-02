Marcus Smart on Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown: ‘They don’t want to pass the ball’

Chris Grenham: Marcus Smart: “I would just like to play basketball. Every team knows we’re trying to go to Jayson and Jaylen. Every team is programmed and studied to stop Jayson and Jaylen. I think everybody’s scouting report is to make those guys pass the ball. They don’t want to pass the ball. That’s something that they’re going to learn. They’re still learning. We’re proud of the progress they’re making, but they’re going to have to make another step and find ways to not only create for themselves but create for others on this team to open up the court for them “¡later down in the game where they’re always going to have to take those tough shots or take tough matchups when they do get the 1-on-1 or they bring the trap. It’s something we’ve been asking them to do and they’re learning. We just gotta continue to help those guys do that “to help our team.”

Marcus Smart says Tatum, Brown need to pass more for Celtics to win nba.nbcsports.com/2021/11/02/mar… – 3:03 AM

Those Marcus Smart quotes are the quotes of a man who knows there’s nobody in that lockerroom capable of beating him in a fair one – 1:50 AM

It was a surprising night for Marcus Smart to critique Jayson Tatum’s late game passing pic.twitter.com/3MLYIck348 – 1:02 AM

Just rewatched fourth quarter collapse. A lot of things went wrong for Celtics (especially on defense) but a lack of passing from Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown did not stand out amid the offensive struggles. – 12:49 AM

I still say the Celtics made a mistake not going after Lonzo Ball. Would have fit in well with Tatum and Jaylen. Advances the ball, unselfish as hell, improved perimeter shooter and can defend. – 12:10 AM

Marcus Smart comments tonight probably aren’t gonna sit well with Tatum & Jaylen. Probably would have been better to talk to them & not in media.

Bottom line: This team doesn’t look like they really enjoy playing with one another. Obviously, losing has a lot to do with it. – 11:57 PM

New: Marcus Smart had some pointed words for Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum after the Celtics’ ugly fourth quarter collapse against the Bulls masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 11:44 PM

Since people are asking:

Ime Udoka met with the media first, as is always the case.

Then Marcus Smart and then Al Horford.

We were told Jaylen Brown would be the third, and final, player. Then we were told he’s not available.

Jayson Tatum did not speak with the media either. – 11:05 PM

I applaud the Celtics’ reporters giving Marcus Smart’s comments tonight full context but once you say “I can only do so much standing in the corner” and “They don’t want to pass the ball” I feel like it’s hard to make up for it with the rest of the quote(s) – 10:52 PM

Full Marcus Smart quote on Brown/Tatum and wanting to play with more flow in crunch time pic.twitter.com/RKTlm5SVEm – 10:39 PM

FWIW, I don’t think anything Marcus Smart said tonight about the Celtics late-game offense is incorrect.

Going back to the bubble, Boston has become a “walk it up” and go into ISO team in every close fourth quarter. Smart wants them to run and to move the ball to get guys shots. – 10:37 PM

Tatum and Brown were a combined 1-for-10 for 2 pts in the 4Q. #Celtics – 10:13 PM

#Celtics lose 128-114, led #Bulls 96-77. Outscored 39-11 in 4Q. Drop to 2-5, 0-3 at home. This Ime Udoka era is off to a putrid start. DeRozan 37, LaVine 26; Brown 28 (0 in 4Q), Tatum 20, Horford 20. – 9:51 PM

I’ve said it before, Tatum is my favorite player, but he’s been terrible down the stretch tonight. – 9:45 PM

Celtics down 4. Tatum doesn’t get call on the drive. Is late getting back while lamenting it. Bulls attack and get shooting foul. pic.twitter.com/3EhPl8hHTS – 9:43 PM

Tatum’s problem isn’t that he complains to the refs too much, it’s that he is losing two steps in transition defense as he is yelling to the ref across the court during live play & then his guy gets an open drive while he’s still trailing. He’s gotta stay focused, complain later. – 9:40 PM

Jaylen Brown, Boston’s leading scorer tonight (28 points), has just one shot attempt in the fourth quarter.

The last possession was the first where the Celtics emphasized getting the ball to him, which resulted in his first FGA. – 9:40 PM

Feels like Jaylen Brown needs a touch. A quality touch too. Not something where it’s set for him to catch and swing it. – 9:39 PM

Tatum’s passing in the fourth quarter has been horrendous. Every pass is soft with no urgency. – 9:38 PM

Like Jones on Tatum and Ball on Tatum! – 9:37 PM

Lonzo Ball straight smothering Jayson Tatum!! Zero seperation. – 9:33 PM

No idea what turnover from Tatum was.

17-2 Bulls run and Chicago leads. – 9:29 PM

Tatum already back in and now Horford is coming back. Both got a very short rest. – 9:27 PM

#Celtics are 0-for-6 FG with two TOs in the first 2:31 of 4Q. Jaylen and Smart returning. #Bulls – 9:23 PM

Celtics lead 103-89 after three

Brown – 28 points

Tatum – 18 points

Horford – 15 points

Celtics – 15-25 three-pointers

Celtics – 6 turnovers

DeRozan – 27 points

LaVine – 13 points

Ball – 12 points

Bulls – 10-25 three-pointers

Bulls – 13 turnovers – 9:16 PM

#Celtics lead #Bulls 103-89 after 3Q. Brown 28, Tatum 18, Horford 15, Smart 14, Schroder 13; DeRozan 27, LaVine 13, Ball 12, Vucevic 11. – 9:15 PM

After 3. Boston 103-89. DeRozan with 27. Boston: 60%-3s. Brown with 28pts. Tatum with 18. – 9:15 PM

Throw it DOWN, Jayson Tatum 💪

pic.twitter.com/VVn8w0LqXJ – 9:08 PM

Al Horford walks to the bench with a huge smile on his face. All of a sudden #Celtics up 18 with both Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown firing on all cylinders! – 9:06 PM

JAYSON TATUM 💪🏽💪🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/nf3hDm8Z4U – 9:02 PM

Great patience by Jaylen Brown … not forcing it, gave it up to Horford who attack and got it right back to Brown for an open 3. Give it up and trust your teammates to get it back – 9:01 PM

Jaylen with another 3 and he has 26 of his 28 points in roughly the past 15 minutes. #Celtics #Bulls – 9:01 PM

Celtics are firing offensively right now behind Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Boston is shooting 60% from 3 and 50.8% from the field. They lead by 18. – 9:01 PM

Tatum and Brown have combined for 46 points. Boston up 87-69 with 5:23 left 3rd – 9:00 PM

Celtics are on a 52-23 run. Jaylen Brown has 26 of his points during this run. – 9:00 PM

Bulls D hasn’t been great tonight, but Tatum and Brown are also making some really difficult shots. Just a deadlier duo than the Bulls’ duo of LaVine and DeRozan. – 9:00 PM

One of the rare stretches this season when Jaylen and Tatum are cooking at the same time.

Related: Celtics by 18. – 9:00 PM

OK Tatum! Been waiting on that one for a while. – 8:59 PM

TD Garden loved Jayson Tatum shaking Lonzo Ball in that 1-on-1 matchup. – 8:59 PM

Marcus Smart just slipped and grabbed his left calf. He’s staying in right now, but that has been a problem for him in the past – 8:56 PM

Marcus Smart just grabbed the back of his leg after falling down. He appears to be in pain, but gave the thumbs up sign to the Celtics bench. – 8:56 PM

Marcus Smart is limping after losing the ball but he’s staying in the game. #Celtics #Bulls – 8:56 PM

That was Tatum’s first 3-point attempt of the game, weirdly enough. – 8:55 PM

Jaylen Brown is up to 22 points, six rebounds and three assists on 8-of-14 FG. He’s 4-of-6 from deep. – 8:54 PM

Last 10 minutes…

Boston 37

Chicago 13

18 of those points for Jaylen Brown.

72-59, Celtics, early 3rd. – 8:52 PM

I don’t know what that was, but Jaylen Brown and Dennis Schroder were having a very spirited, smile-filled discussion after the Brown 3 to push the lead to 72-59 – 8:50 PM

Jaylen Brown still fire!!! – 8:49 PM

Well this is a chance for the #Bulls to see if they can figure out the defense. They trail Celtics 67-59 at halftime. Biggest difference is FTs, with Bos 8-10, Bulls 3-3.

DeRozan has 21 pts, Lonzo 12; Jaylen Brown 17 – 8:34 PM

JB sparking some offense in the second to put us up 67-59 ☘️ pic.twitter.com/3yIVETCGRc – 8:33 PM

Celtics lead 67-59 at the half

Brown – 17 points

Horford – 12 points

Smart – 12 points

Tatum – 11 points

Celtics – 9-16 three-pointers

Celtics – 1 turnover

DeRozan – 21 points

LaVine – 12 points

Bulls – 8-17 three-pointers

Bulls – 11 turnovers – 8:33 PM

#Celtics end 2Q on a 32-13 run, lead #Bulls 67-59 at half. Brown 17 (15 in 2Q), Horford 12, Smart 12, Tatum 11; DeRozan 21, Ball 12. – 8:32 PM

Caruso thought the Bulls had a foul to give, or the bench told him they did. Either way, that was a big mistake. Gifted Tatum two free throws. – 8:31 PM

It took Tatum years to figure out how to finish through contact, but his game has gotten so complete. Love seeing the growth. – 8:30 PM

Tatum scores lay-up, puts C’s up 57-52. What may be overlooked in that sequence, was the turnover Boston forced AFTER Tatum fought over a screen to stay with Levine rather than just “switch everything” which too many Celtic players are too comfortable with doing. – 8:27 PM

Jaylen Brown just scored 13 points in 2 1/2 minutes.

A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely

13 points in a row for Jaylen Brown. 15 on the game. – 8:23 PM

13 straight points for Jaylen Brown. What a run. – 8:22 PM

What a flurry by Jaylen Brown, who just scored 10 points over 1:38 to pull the Celtics within one. – 8:20 PM

Jaylen Brown is on F.I.R.E. 10 straight Celtics points including back-to-back 3’s. Looks like he’s figured out how to bounce back from big overtime minutes – 8:19 PM

10-0 Jaylen Brown run in 99 seconds.

Celtics cut it from 11 to 1, 46-45, mid-2nd. – 8:19 PM

Jaylen Brown started this game 1-for-6. He’s hit every shot since and draining four straight buckets! #Celtics cut 11-point deficit to 1. – 8:19 PM

Jaylen Brown comes out of nowhere to drop 10 points in 1:42 and the #Celtics are down just 46-45. #Bulls – 8:19 PM

Jaylen Brown in the zone with 12pts. Bulls lead cut to 1…46-45. 6:49 left 2nd. – 8:19 PM

Jaylen Brown is doing just about anything he wants when defended by Lonzo Ball right now. He has 10 straight points. – 8:19 PM

JB 👀 – 8:18 PM

7-0 run by Jaylen Brown. – 8:18 PM

Celtics lead 35-34 after one

Smart – 9 points

Tatum – 8 points

Celtics – 4-8 three-pointers

Celtics – 0 turnovers

DeRozan – 11 points

Ball – 9 points

Bulls – 7-9 three-pointers

Bulls – 5 turnovers – 8:08 PM

#Celtics lead #Bulls 35-34 after 1Q. DeRozan 11, Ball 9; Smart 9, Tatum 8. Schroder 5.

CHI: 7-9 on 3pt – 8:07 PM

We briefly had Jayson Tatum as the center in a super-small lineup. – 8:06 PM

Boston’s playing some defense now. And this is the most energy Tatum has shown all year. He’s on the boards on both ends. – 8:02 PM

Posting up Marcus Smart is not a Smart play.

Smart’s energy has been better after the early Celtics timeout. – 7:56 PM

Marcus Smart jogs back in transition after a floater in traffic and doesn’t get back to cover Lonzo Ball for an open 3; Udoka calls the early timeout. That’s been a theme this season. – 7:45 PM

Celtics run a set alley oop for Rob that doesn’t work, Tatum gets it back, drives, blows the layup, Celtics miss the third chance….. then Chicago drills a 3. So wonderful start – 7:43 PM

Lonzo Ball is matched with Jayson Tatum early on for Bulls – 7:43 PM

Good to be back at the Garden. Now we’ll see if the 2-4 Celtics can get a much-needed win at home against Chicago.

Marcus Smart and Robert Williams both back for the Celtics. pic.twitter.com/62zqQ7sP4L – 7:43 PM

Third straight game for Jayson Tatum going against one of his best friends in the NBA. Two against Bradley Beal and now tonight against Javonte Green. – 7:42 PM

TONIGHT’S STARTERS:

Team : CHI (Visitor)

Ball, Lonzo

DeRozan, DeMar

Green, Javonte

LaVine, Zach

Vucevic, Nikola

Team : BOS (Home)

Brown, Jaylen

Horford, Al

Smart, Marcus

Tatum, Jayson

Williams III, Robert – 7:14 PM

Bulls at Celtics – TD Garden – November 1, 2021 – Starting Lineups

Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, Horford, R. Williams

Chicago – Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Nikola Vucevic

OUT: Boston: None Chicago: Patrick Williams pic.twitter.com/qM8wnkuRTy – 7:06 PM

Jaylen Brown is averaging 39.4 overtime-inflated minutes and is not restricted despite his issues coming back from COVID. Udoka: “We’ll keep him on the same minutes and just monitor him in general. He trying to focus on being more active and not letting that get in his head.” – 6:56 PM

Jaylen Brown catching up with Javonte Green: pic.twitter.com/wqf5di98bP – 6:10 PM

Dennis Schroder, wearing his Celtics beanie, out on the floor alongside Jayson Tatum: pic.twitter.com/TGEkFTzThf – 6:02 PM

Celtics starters tonight vs Chicago:

Robert Williams

Al Horford

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Marcus Smart

Back to the original open group. No minutes restrictions for Brown nor Horford. Team will continue to monitor Brown, as he recovers from having COVID. – 5:49 PM

If you watch or listen to the new @FrontOfficeShow when it’s up in a little bit, you might hear our little guy Tatum making some noise. Nothing like a puppy dreaming while hugging his favorite toy! pic.twitter.com/70UjUb1QIe – 11:55 AM

Trending down

Damian Lillard from 3 in losses: 2/31

Giving free points away: 13 teams below 75% FT

Houston in the 1H: -40 in last 2G

Jayson Tatum FGA: 3 games of 28+ (2 last year) – 9:27 AM

Tonight’s @Chicago Bulls @Marc D’Amico game will feature the 6th, 7th and 8th leading scorers in the NBA. Jayson Tatum (6th) and Jaylen Brown (7th) averaging 26 per game. All Star and Olympic Gold medalist @Zach LaVine is 8th at 25ppg. Join @34billy42 and me tonight. @670TheScore 6:15 – 7:13 AM

“There’s only so much I can do without the ball in my hands, I’m just standing in the corner,” Smart said. “We’re running plays for our best players, every team knows that. They do a good job of shutting that down. We can’t allow that. When they shut that down, we can’t keep trying to go to those guys. “I do everything I can on the other end to try to combat that. I try to talk, I try to make plays, get those guys the ball where they need it, where they want it.” -via Boston Globe / November 2, 2021

Tatum and Brown declined to speak to the media. -via Boston Globe / November 2, 2021