Marcus Smart, Isaiah Thomas have awesome Twitter exchange about Game 2

Smart and I.T. have great Twitter exchange about Game 2 originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcus Smart had the hot hand in the fourth quarter of Game 2 vs. the Toronto Raptors, and an old friend took notice.

Former Boston Celtics guard Isaiah Thomas watched as Smart drilled five 3-pointers in the fourth quarter Tuesday night and couldn't help but share his excitement about his ex-teammate:

Thomas used to be known as the "King in the Fourth" during his time in Boston, so he knows a clutch performance when he sees one.

Smart fondly remembers what I.T. brought to the table for the C's in crunch time. He responded to Thomas' tweet, saying he was "in his I.T. mode":

Needless to say, Thomas appreciated the shout-out.

A little bit of Celtics nostalgia to go along with their 102-99 win.

Smart finished with 19 points and arguably was the biggest reason Boston was able to jump out to a 2-0 series lead. He'll look to put on an encore performance Thursday night in Game 3.