Marcus Smart is holding his Boston Celtics teammates accountable.

The C's fell to the Utah Jazz on Friday night, marking their third loss in the past four games. They made it interesting toward the end, but it was too little too late as they suffered a 99-94 defeat.

After the game, coach Brad Stevens complimented his team's effort. Smart, however, wasn't having it.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

LIVE stream the Celtics all season and get the latest news and analysis on all of your teams from NBC Sports Boston by downloading the My Teams App.

"I disagree. I thought [our effort] was s--t," Smart told reporters.

"It's on us. I don't know what's going on out there. It's like we let other team's pressure take us out of the game. When that happens, this is the outcome. We have to fix that. We have to be aggressive. We gotta punch first."

Marcus Smart talks about the Celtics struggles over the last few days

(presented by https://t.co/Av8GdCAzPA pic.twitter.com/U41zTVxiAw

— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) March 7, 2020

It didn't help that Boston was shorthanded. Jaylen Brown and Gordon Hayward were out due to injuries, and Kemba Walker (knee) was on a minutes restriction.

Still, it was a less-than-stellar collective effort for a Celtics team that has had its lack of depth exposed over these last few games.

Smart was the lone bright spot with a game-high 29 points. The C's will need far more than that next time out, though, when they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Tip-off for that matchup is set for 6 p.m. ET right here on NBC Sports Boston.

Marcus Smart has harsh take on Celtics' effort in loss to Jazz originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston