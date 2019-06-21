Marcus Smart had a NSFW reaction to Celtics drafting Romeo Langford originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Marcus Smart gave the Boston Celtics' first draft pick his stamp of approval as only Marcus Smart can.

The Celtics selected Indiana wing Romeo Langford with the No. 14 pick in Thursday's 2019 NBA Draft -- much to the delight of Smart, who shares an agent with Langford in Happy Walters of Catalyst Sports & Media.

From The Boston Globe's Adam Himmelsbach:

Romeo Langford and Marcus Smart share an agency. Was told Smart's response was: "Let's (expletive) go!" — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) June 21, 2019

Langford and Smart share a few traits, as the former is a strong, physical defender with good playmaking ability and a questionable outside shot (hampered by a thumb injury similar to Smart's during his lone season at Indiana).

For that reason, Langford's agent seems just as excited as Smart about the 19-year-old landing in Boston.

"I think Smart and (Terry) Rozier and those guys will toughen him up even more," Walters told Himmelsbach late Thursday night. "That mentality, that 'go 1000 percent' that Romeo has will be amplified with the Celtics.

"I think it's great. They would've been one of my top 2 places for him."

Celtics president of basketball operations Danny Ainge also had high praise for Langford on Thursday, so while the C's were unable to move up in the draft via trade, it sounds like they nabbed a guy a lot of people are excited about in Boston.

