Marcus Smart has great reaction to Kyrie Irving's 1-on-1 move vs. Terry Rozier originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

Boston Celtics point guard Kyrie Irving has the best handles in the NBA, which makes him an absolute terror to defend 1-on-1.

Terry Rozier knows what it's like to go up against Irving after practicing against the superstar guard over the last year and a half, but that didn't help the Louisville product in Tuesday's 1-on-1 workout after practice.

Check out this sweet move Irving makes to create separation and score on Rozier. Marcus Smart's reaction, to the left of the video, was pretty hilarious, too.

Kyrie ended the 1-on-1 work with this: pic.twitter.com/W18B2ljsQP — Jay King (@ByJayKing) December 18, 2018

Irving is averaging 22.7 points, 6.3 assists, 4.8 rebounds and shooting 49 percent from the field and 40 percent from 3-point range this season. All of those numbers are higher than his career averages.

The Celtics are back in action Wednesday night against the Phoenix Suns at TD Garden.

