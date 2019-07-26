Marcus Smart gives Team USA's 2019 World Cup team Celtics-themed nickname

The Boston Celtics could have four players on USA Basketball's team at the 2019 FIBA World Cup tournament that begins in late August, so Marcus Smart came up with an appropriate nickname for the Red, White and Blue squad.

s/o to my teammate @FCHWPO on joining @usabasketball might as well call us Team Shamrock ☘️! Big congrats! https://t.co/7lA62xq542 — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) July 26, 2019

Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Smart all are on the preliminary list for Team USA.

The defending champs 🏆 announced their preliminary list! 👏 Who will rise up to lead @usabasketball 🇺🇸 at the #FIBAWC? 🙌 #USAGotGame pic.twitter.com/ZlaH9btAB9 — Basketball World Cup (@FIBAWC) July 26, 2019

Walker is the best candidate to be Team USA's starting point guard. The new Celtics star averaged a career-high 25.6 points per game last season for the Charlotte Hornets and was named to the All-NBA third team. Tatum also seems like a good bet to make the team given his versatile skill set and scoring ability.

None of these four Celtics players have FIBA World Cup or Olympic experience, but all of them have played for Team USA at some kind of FIBA U-18 or U-19 tournament before playing in the NBA.

The 2019 FIBA World Cup begins Aug. 31 and will be held in China.

