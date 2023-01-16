Marcus Smart with a first basket of the game vs the Charlotte Hornets
Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics) with a first basket of the game vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/16/2023
Marcus Smart (Boston Celtics) with a first basket of the game vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/16/2023
Led by Jayson Tatum's season-high 51 points, nine rebounds and five assists, the Celtics defeat the Hornets, 130-118. Derrick White added 19 points and eight assists in the victory, while LaMelo Ball tallied 25 points, five rebounds and six assists for the Hornets in the losing effort. The Celtics have won their 7th consecutive game and improve to 33-12 on the season, while the Hornets fall to 11-34.
An Egyptian military court on Sunday sentenced in absentia a Spain-based critic of President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi to life in prison over calls for anti-government protests, state media reported.The court sentenced Ali to life in prison together with 37 co-accused, while several dozen others were handed prison terms of between five and 15 years, state media reported.
Republicans want to know who visited Joe Biden's home while classified documents were sitting in the garage — but no records exist, according to the White House.
More people experiencing homelessness are setting up camp in and around Uptown Charlotte.
There are many ways to shave a little off your tax bill, including stashing money in your retirement account. If you'd still like to make a 2022 retirement contribution, here's what you need to do. You can choose between a traditional IRA and a Roth IRA, depending on when you'd like to pay taxes on your funds.
Aaliyah Edwards scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 4 UConn opened up a close game in the second half to beat Georgetown 65-50 on Sunday.
Luke Kornet (Boston Celtics) with a dunk vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/14/2023
In this Giants post game news conference, Xavier McKinney says this win is the start of this team building its legacy and how it felt good get the fourth down tackle to seal the game. McKinney says it was important for him to make it up to his team after his injury cause by an ATV accident kept him out earlier in the year.
Lollobrigida achieved international stardom during the 1950s, and was even called "the most beautiful woman in the world" -- which was the title of one of her movies.
Darius Garland scored 30 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied in the fourth quarter to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 113-103 on Monday.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Jacksonville Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence showed up at a Waffle House after a historic comeback playoff win vs. the Los Angeles Chargers.
Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy wasn't afraid to tell it like it is after the Chargers' devastating playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
The Wizards played the defending champs close until Golden State pulled away late in the fourth quarter.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
Michaels is not happy that fans from the internet called his Jags-Chargers broadcast 'low energy.'
Joey Bosa's first unsportsmanlike conduct penalty looked extremely familiar to New York Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson.
A little more than 24 hours after celebrating a victory over LSU, Alabama basketball players met Sunday night to discuss
Fans in Charlotte serenaded Boston star Jayson Tatum, who scored 51 points, with “M-V-P” chants in the Hornets’ 130-118 loss at Spectrum Center on Monday afternoon.
Joey Bosa was not happy with the officials.