Following the Boston Celtics stunning loss to the Brooklyn Nets, Marcus Smart had to be escorted off the court by Celtics staffers. Smart went after the officials following the game, presumably due to anger over calls during Boston’s loss.

Smart fouled out of the game early in overtime, but was most upset after being called for a foul against Caris LeVert. With Boston leading by three points, Smart reached in and fouled LeVert on a game-tying attempt with 0.2 seconds to play. LeVert drained all three free throws and sent the game to the extra period.

On a night where Boston lost Jaylen Brown (right hamstring) and Gordon Hayward (right knee contusion) to injuries, they didn’t need Smart to lose his head. The Celtics play on the second night of a back-to-back in Cleveland on Wednesday night and will be without Kemba Walker. Walker will sit out to help him manage left knee soreness. Brown and Hayward are both unlikely to play due to the injuries they suffered on Tuesday. And Jayson Tatum is still recovering from an illness that caused him to miss the Nets game.

That’s four of Boston’s best five players. Smart could join them as out if the league determines his postgame tirade is worthy of suspension. If nothing else, Smart is likely to be down some money after the league hits him with a fine.

Marcus Smart escorted off the court after postgame argument with officials (video) originally appeared on NBCSports.com