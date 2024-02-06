On Marcus Smart’s emotional homecoming to TD Garden, Boston Celtics

It is not often that a 40-point blowout is something of an afterthought for the Boston Celtics. But the real focus in the Celtics’ recent 131-91 win vs. the Memphis Grizzlies at TD Garden was the return of former Boston floor general Marcus Smart to the arena for the first time as a member of the opposing ball club.

His video tribute was more than up to snuff, with nary a dry eye to be seen on the court for either fan base. The crowd reaction was loving and loud, exactly the hat tip that the Flower Mound native had earned in his nine seasons of service with the Celtics organization and the greater Boston community.

The latter got Smart the “Heroes Among Us” award, and he more than deserved it.

To talk it over, the hosts of the CLNS Media “How Bout Them Celtics!” podcast sat down on a recent episode to cover all things Smarticus in the Garden. Check it out above!

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire