Marcus Smart crashes Jaylen Brown's postgame interview with strong message

WATCH: Smart crashes Brown's postgame interview and hypes him up originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Marcus Smart's leadership was on full display Friday night in his return to the Boston Celtics starting lineup.

The veteran point guard stuffed the stat sheet with another impressive all-around performance. He scored six points with 10 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and zero turnovers in 38 minutes as the Celtics beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 121-109 at TD Garden to end their three-game losing streak.

Smart also was a leader after the game when he crashed Jaylen Brown's postgame interview with NBC Sports Boston's Abby Chin and gave his teammate some words of encouragement.

Check out the scene in the video below:

Brown was having a brutal game until the fourth quarter when he dominated offensively with 23 points, giving him a total of 36 on the night. The Celtics' offense as a whole woke up in the fourth quarter as Boston outscored Minnesota 33-23 over the final 12 minutes.

Brown (36 points) and Jayson Tatum (30 points) led the charge offensively, but it wasn't a coincidence that the Celtics made so many winning plays late in the game when Smart was on the floor. His leadership, energy and two-way abilities are so valuable to this team.